"Iran’s execution of Ruhollah Zam, a journalist who was denied due process and sentenced for exercising his universal rights, is another horrifying human rights violation by the Iranian regime," Sullivan said on Twitter.

"We will join our partners in calling out and standing up to Iran’s abuses," he added.

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser-designate for President-elect Joe Biden's administration, promised late Sunday to stand up to Iran and its "horrifying human rights violation" following the execution of Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam.