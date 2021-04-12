US concerned about Russia's 'increasing aggression' on Ukraine border

The White House said on Monday it is concerned about Russia's "increasing aggression" on the Ukraine border and that this will be a subject of talks between senior US and NATO officials this week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States has been "watching it over the course of the weekend, the increasing aggression of Russian forces on the border."

She said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Brussels this week "and I'm sure this will be a topic of discussion."

She said US officials are in contact with Ukrainian officials as well.