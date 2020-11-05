Trump tweets: Votes that came in after Election Day won't be counted

The company has applied labels to multiple tweets sent by Trump in recent days, warning users that information is disputed and might be misleading, as he fights Democratic rival Joe Biden to keep his place in the White House.

The campaign scheduled a news conference as ballot counting in the US presidential election continued in the state.

The Trump campaign, which has already filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting, planned to allege voter fraud in a lawsuit in Nevada, Fox News reported.

In Wisconsin, the campaign has asked for a recount.