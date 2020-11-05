Trump tweets: Votes that came in after Election Day won't be counted

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday to write that "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" in reference to mail-in votes that could have arrived after the elections.However, Twitter soon flagged the tweet, marking it as being potentially misleading. It is normal in US elections for states to count votes for days, or even weeks, after voting ends on Election Day.
The company has applied labels to multiple tweets sent by Trump in recent days, warning users that information is disputed and might be misleading, as he fights Democratic rival Joe Biden to keep his place in the White House.This comes after Trump tweeted "STOP THE COUNT" as the US election results edge closer to being completed. Earlier Thursday, Trump's campaign announced it planned to make an announcement in Las Vegas on Thursday at 11:30 ET (18:30 Israel time) on what is expected to be a lawsuit challenging the vote in Nevada.
The campaign scheduled a news conference as ballot counting in the US presidential election continued in the state.
The Trump campaign, which has already filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting, planned to allege voter fraud in a lawsuit in Nevada, Fox News reported.
In Wisconsin, the campaign has asked for a recount.The news conference will feature former intelligence official Richard Grenell, former Nevada attorney-general Adam Laxalt, chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald, the statement said.