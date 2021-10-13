The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue

The US officials did not say precisely how Washington aimed to use the normalization agreements as a tool to make progress on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 02:26
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
The United States is working to expand normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations, known as the Abraham Accords, and hopes restoring such ties can be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, senior State Department officials said on Tuesday.
In a briefing with reporters previewing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meetings on Wednesday with his Israeli and Emirati counterparts, officials repeated that the Abraham Accords were not a substitute for the two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.
"We continue to welcome the economic cooperation between Israel and all countries in the region. We hope that normalization can be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli-Palestinian tracks," a senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity said.
Blinken will first meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan separately at the State Department on Wednesday. He will then host a trilateral meeting with both of them, the first of its kind.
The leaders of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords at the White House last September. The following month, Israel and Sudan announced they would normalize relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December, after US President Joe Biden defeated his predecessor Donald Trump in the election.
Palestinian officials said they felt betrayed by their Arab brethren for reaching deals with Israel without first demanding progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state. Until last year, only two Arab states - Egypt and Jordan - had forged full ties with Israel.
The US officials did not say precisely how Washington aimed to use the normalization agreements as a tool to make progress on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett addresses the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021.MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POSTPRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett addresses the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021.MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST
"Biden administration has started out with a clear commitment to the two-state solution. We continue on with that commitment. We seek to advance as we can, when we can, as best we can," one of the US officials said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a nationalist atop a cross-partisan coalition, opposes Palestinian statehood.
The three countries will also be setting up two new working groups at the meeting, US officials said, with one group focusing on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues.
"These working groups will seek to realize that promise to link up to important US partners in the region and find new ways to solve old problems together, in Israel and the UAE but also across the region," one of the U.S. officials said.


