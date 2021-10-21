The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US House of Representatives rules Steve Bannon guilty

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 23:38
The United States House of Representatives has ruled by a vote of 229-202 to hold long-time Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. 
Nine Republicans voted yes on the verdict. The case will be referred to the US Justice Department.
Car explodes near Nahariya, injures two
Saudi FM discusses Iran nuclear talks with EU envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 11:40 PM
Memorial service set for Colin Powell at Washington Catheral
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 10:51 PM
Two people seriously injured in Nahariya car explosion
Lebanon's court to ask LF's Geagea for statement on street violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 10:36 PM
Syria executes 24 people over deadly forest fires
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 09:32 PM
Finance Committee approves bill to raise women's retirement age to 65
US Mediator Hochstein says Lebanon-Israel talks need to be quick
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 08:38 PM
WZO head commends Canada and Australia for fight against antisemitism
US holds three tests to advance hypersonic weapon programs, Pentagon say
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 07:13 PM
Police Investigation Department no. 2 fired for 'incompatibility'
Tzvika Fayirizen chosen as new Yad Vashem director-general
UN sets up trust fund for 'people's economy' in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 05:02 PM
Budget to reach Knesset floor on October 31st - coalition
Man charged with 'terrorist' murder of British lawmaker Amess
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 03:00 PM
