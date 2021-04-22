The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US House passes bill to make Washington, DC, the 51st state

By REUTERS  
APRIL 22, 2021 19:26
Marine One, carrying outgoing US President Donald Trump, passes the Capitol before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The US House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly voted, for the second time in less than a year, to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, sending it to the Senate where it faces stiff Republican opposition.
By a vote of 216-208, the Democratic-controlled House approved the initiative with no Republican support.
The population of Washington, DC is heavily Democratic. As a state, it likely would elect two Democratic senators, potentially altering the balance of power in the Senate, which now has 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans.
Democrats, who have been advocating statehood for the capital of the United States for decades, hope to take advantage of last November's election of President Joe Biden as well as control of the Senate and House to admit a new state for the first time since 1959, the year Alaska and Hawaii joined the union.
Democrats argued statehood would fix a centuries-old wrong of "more than 700,000 Americans citizens who pay federal taxes, who fight and die in wars, who serve on our juries and yet have no vote in the Senate or the House of Representatives," said Democratic Representative Jan Schakowsky. "That is the definition of taxation without representation."
The new state would be named "Washington, Douglass Commonwealth" after George Washington, the first US president, and Frederick Douglass, a former enslaved person who became a famous abolitionist. 


