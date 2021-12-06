The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US sanctions man linked to Israeli investor in mining corruption scandal

The US Treasury Department said in a statement it designated Alain Mukonda, accusing him of making payments into proxy bank accounts for investor Dan Gertler.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 17:07

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2021 17:27
Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, DC (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, DC
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo national it accused of providing support to Israeli investor Dan Gertler in action aimed at targeting corruption linked to the mining magnate blacklisted by the United States.
The US Treasury Department said in a statement it designated Alain Mukonda, accusing him of making payments into proxy bank accounts for Gertler following his designation in 2017. The Treasury said Mukonda made cash deposits totaling between $11 million and $13.5 million into accounts of companies he incorporated that ultimately belong to Gertler's family.
The Treasury also blacklisted 12 companies linked to or associated with Mukonda in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gibraltar.
"Treasury is committed to supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s anti-corruption efforts by going after those that abuse the political system for economic gain and unfairly profit from the Congolese state," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
Workers mend a pipe as crushed ore is transported on a conveyor belt at the Kibali gold mine Haut-Uele province, Democratic Republic of Congo October 8, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/Hereward Holland) Workers mend a pipe as crushed ore is transported on a conveyor belt at the Kibali gold mine Haut-Uele province, Democratic Republic of Congo October 8, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/Hereward Holland)
The US imposed sanctions on Gertler and more than 30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing him of leveraging his friendship with former Congo President Joseph Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.
Gertler denies any wrongdoing.


Tags Israel United States sanctions Democratic Republic of the Congo corruption
