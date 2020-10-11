Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's pick for a US Supreme Court vacancy, said she will rule based on the law, not her personal views, in prepared remarks issued ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing that begins on Monday.Barrett, a conservative appeals court judge, said that in her current job she has "done my utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be."A devout Catholic who has a record of opposing abortion rights, Barrett is likely to be probed by Senate Democrats on that issue in particular.