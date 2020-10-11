The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett pledges to follow law, not personal views

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 17:15
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's pick for a US Supreme Court vacancy, said she will rule based on the law, not her personal views, in prepared remarks issued ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing that begins on Monday.
Barrett, a conservative appeals court judge, said that in her current job she has "done my utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be."A devout Catholic who has a record of opposing abortion rights, Barrett is likely to be probed by Senate Democrats on that issue in particular.
Katz: Budget for 2021 to be submitted for approval during December
Commander of Modi'in Illit police station diagnosed with COVID-19
Finance Ministry director-general Keren Turner-Eyal resigns
9,952 fines issued for violations of coronavirus regulations over weekend
Gas explosion flattens building, kills at least 2 in southwest Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 03:32 PM
Iran reports record daily coronavirus death toll of 251
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 03:26 PM
IDF soldier lightly injured after accidentally shooting himself
Russia reports fresh daily record of new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 12:52 PM
Dozens stage attack on police station in Paris suburb
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 11:45 AM
Indonesia reports 4,497 new COVID-19 cases, 79 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 11:37 AM
Government officials to meet with Netanyahu ahead of coronavirus cabinet
Coronavirus: Less than 1,000 new patients on Saturday
Tens of thousands of businesses threaten to break coronavirus lockdown
Two planes crash after midair collision in Tours, France
Dozens of protesters fined for violating coronavirus restrictions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by