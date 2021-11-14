Two injured, one critically, in Jerusalem shooting incident

shooting incident was reported on the corner of Tzvi Graetz and Moshe Gastner streets in Jerusalem's German Colony, injuring two men, Israel Police reported.

Both men are residents of east Jerusalem. One of them, in his 30s, was administered CPR by medics on-site and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). The other person was injured lightly.

Large police forces arrived at the scene and began to collect evidence and search for the perpetrator. A police helicopter is also participating in the search.

Initial reports indicate that the background for the incident is criminal and not security-related and that the two injured people worked together at a construction site.

"Together with other EMS personnel, I treated two people who were injured; one was in critical condition and another was in moderate condition," said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yishai Solomon, who was one of the first responders at the scene.

"We performed CPR on the young man who was in critical condition at the scene of the incident. Additionally, we also treated a man in his 40s who was transported by a United Hatzalah ambulance to Shaare Zedek in moderate condition."

Jerusalem's Orient Hotel (credit: ISROTEL)

This is a developing story.