The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Visa-free travel between Israel and UAE to start next week

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 11:34
Israelis and Emiratis will be able to travel to each other’s countries without a visa as of Sunday, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said in Dubai on Tuesday.
Lapid names 5 new ambassadors, including to Bahrain
Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 11:12 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 3,186 new cases, 505 in serious condition
52-year-old man accused of attacking his wife, torching his mother
Ben Gvir, May Golan to visit Kafr Kassem to protest 'lack of governance'
George Floyd recommended for posthumous pardon on drug conviction
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 09:45 AM
Sharp increase in SMS and other apps after Facebook crash - Pelephone
AstraZeneca files for US approval of drug to prevent COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 09:20 AM
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 05:56 AM
White House shows approval of abortions referral, reversing Trump ruling
US senator to ask whistleblower about Facebook role in Jan 6 attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 01:36 AM
US team led by Blinken to hold security talks in Mexico Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 01:16 AM
20-year-old dies in car crash in the Galilee
Southwest says it will comply with Biden vaccine mandate by Dec. 8
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 12:18 AM
Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia after years-long closure
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 12:04 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by