The decision was made following a request made by MK Moshe Gafni ( UTJ ).

"A big part of the public is strict with not using water that comes from the Kinneret during Passover... as is it exposed and could contain hametz," Gafni said.

"The proposed solution is to use water that comes from drilling underground," he added.

Israel's Water Authority will provide the country with underground water between Wednesday and until after Passover in order to avoid residue of hametz (leavened food, which is not kosher for the Passover holiday) in the country's water supply, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, reported Sunday.