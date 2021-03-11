'We're not racist', Prince William says after Meghan and Harry interview

Prince William said on Thursday that Britain's royal family was not racist after revelations by his brother's wife Meghan that a member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be.

On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not yet talked to Harry, 36, since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago.

"I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.

Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."

Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped in his royal life.