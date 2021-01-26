Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should not be used on pregnant women - WHO

Regarding pregnant women's reactions to coronavirus vaccines in general, no research was published so far, whether it be for Moderna or Pfizer's vaccines.

In addition, people with severe allergic reactions to any of the vaccine components should not be given the vaccine as well.The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, issued a series of recommendations on Moderna, several weeks after issuing their guidance on the rival Pfizer shot.

WHO director of immunization Kate O'Brien said that clinical trials of the Moderna vaccine were needed on pregnant women.

"There is no reason to think there could be a problem in pregnancy, we are just acknowledging the data is not there at the moment," she said.