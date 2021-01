The vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, while they have not been tested in pregnant women, have not shown any harmful effects in animal studies. And the technology used in the vaccines is generally known to be safe, experts said.

“Based on what we know about this kind of vaccine, we don’t have any specific reason to believe there will be specific risks that would outweigh the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women.” The recommendation is now closely aligned with the CDC’s stance.

The World Health Organization has reversed its recommendations regarding the vaccination of pregnant women against the coronavirus in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, removing its opposition to more closely resemble current CDC guidelines, the New York Times reported on Friday evening.