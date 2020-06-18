The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
WHO testing interim data from COVID-19 trial on HIV drugs

By REUTERS  
JUNE 18, 2020 13:32
The World Health Organization is looking at interim data from its large multi-country trial of the combination of HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir to treat COVID-19 patients, the UN agency's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.
Her comments come after the WHO on Wednesday stopped testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients, after studies indicated it showed no benefit in those who have the disease. She said more study was needed to see whether hydroxchloroquine could prevent infection.
Vietnam reports 7 new coronavirus cases, total at 342
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 02:40 PM
Burundi swears in incoming president, week after predecessor's death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 01:35 PM
Knesset employee tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 01:27 PM
Doctor at Soroka Medical Center tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:58 PM
Jordan's foreign minister to meet with Abbas in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:25 PM
Netanyahu: Bar Siman Tov stood strong against harsh criticism
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:16 PM
Russia's new coronavirus cases rise at lowest in six weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 12:10 PM
Indonesia reports 1,331 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 12:06 PM
Coronavirus: 288 new patients overnight, another dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 10:54 AM
Arye Deri quits Knesset
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.36 million, death toll at 447,985
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 07:09 AM
Trump signs bill calling for sanctions over China treatment of Muslims
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 04:56 AM
24-year-old dead after shooting in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 04:52 AM
Peru overtakes Italy in total cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:11 AM
20-year-old man shot severely injured in shooting in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 03:09 AM
