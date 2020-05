"When we arrived to the scene, we joined with firefighting forces that were working the scene. During searches in the apartment, an unconscious woman was found suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. She showed no signs of life and we were forced to declare her death," said Magen David Adom paramedic Dudi Gur.

Four firefighting teams worked to bring the fire under control.

A woman was found dead in an apartment fire in Jerusalem near the Malha Mall on Wednesday.