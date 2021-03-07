The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Woman who crossed from Israel into Syria indicted

Syria is on the list of enemy states, and quite a few Israeli-Arabs who have crossed into Syria and returned were indicted for their action.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 7, 2021 15:29
An old military fort on the Syrian border is seen, with snow-covered Mount Hermon in the background. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
The young woman who crossed the Israeli border into Syria has been indicted, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
The young woman crossed Israel's Northern border into Syria last month. The Syrian state news agency said that she crossed the border “by mistake” and was immediately arrested.
Attorneys Anat Yaari and Iyad Azzam from the Public Defender's Office, who represent the young woman said in a statment after the indictment that "In contrast to past cases, in which there was violation of state security and no indictment was filed against people who crossed the border in this case, it is clear to all that the young woman did not harm anyone and had no intention of harming state security."
The statement continued, adding that "It is therefore very puzzling that precisely against a young woman with no criminal record who comes from a complex background, they chose to file an indictment."
Israeli law prohibits citizens from traveling to enemy states, prohibits citizens of enemy states to cross into Israel, and prohibits Israelis from doing business with enemy states without special governmental permission.
Syria is on the list of enemy states, and quite a few Israeli-Arabs who have crossed into Syria and returned were indicted for their action.
Last month, the IDF handed over two shepherds to Red Cross representatives through the Quneitra Crossing in Syria as part of a Russia-negotiated prisoner swap.
The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) questioned the woman but then released her to the police, apparently believing that there was no intent to commit terrorist activity or to spy, but she was merely seeking adventure or her nominally harmless ideological goal of visiting Arabs in different places to build bridges.

Yonan Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.


