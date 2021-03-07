Woman who crossed from Israel into Syria indicted

Attorneys Anat Yaari and Iyad Azzam from the Public Defender's Office, who represent the young woman said in a statment after the indictment that "In contrast to past cases, in which there was violation of state security and no indictment was filed against people who crossed the border in this case, it is clear to all that the young woman did not harm anyone and had no intention of harming state security."

The statement continued, adding that "It is therefore very puzzling that precisely against a young woman with no criminal record who comes from a complex background, they chose to file an indictment."

Israeli law prohibits citizens from traveling to enemy states, prohibits citizens of enemy states to cross into Israel, and prohibits Israelis from doing business with enemy states without special governmental permission.

Syria is on the list of enemy states, and quite a few Israeli-Arabs who have crossed into Syria and returned were indicted for their action.

The young woman crossed Israel's Northern border into Syria last month. The Syrian state news agency said that she crossed the border “by mistake” and was immediately arrested.