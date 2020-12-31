The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
World Health Organization lists Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 23:36
The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that it has approved US drug maker Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for emergency use on Thursday.
The European Commission gave approval on Monday for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the final step to allowing Europe to start inoculations within a week.European Union countries including Germany, Austria and Italy have said they plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain where the roll-out began earlier this month.

Reuters contributed to this report.
Coronavirus in the IDF: 8,735 have recieved the vaccine so far
Anti-Netanyahu protesters block major Tel Aviv junction
Moderna vaccines to arrive in Israel next week, 3 months early - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 3.5% of kindergartens closed amid COVID-19
Bnei Brak municipality called on people who aren't at risk to vaccinate
Clalit to offer coronavirus vaccine to patients 55 and up
Islamic state claims responsibility for Wednesday's Syria bus attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 06:34 PM
MK Izhar Shay won't run in 2021 election for Blue and White
Two men arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, blackmailing victim
Tap water in parts of Golan Heights unsafe for consumption
Hadera mayor leaves Likud, joins Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party
Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 03:08 PM
Blue and White to vote on quota for foreign construction workers
Intelligence minister: Israel will pay Jonathan Pollard pension
Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg pain
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 01:28 PM
