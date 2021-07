Representatives of the coalition and opposition have been meeting all week in an effort to resolve a dispute over committees in the Knesset.

Golan vacated the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee chairmanship for a Likud MK so he could become deputy economy minister under Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid).

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej on Monday announced that fellow Meretz MK Yair Golan's nomination to deputy economy minister has been approved by the economy ministry.