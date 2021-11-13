The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yesh Atid announces first party primaries ten years after formation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 19:53

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 20:27
Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yesh Atid announced Saturday that the party will hold primaries for party leadership in January of 2022 for the first time since the party was founded, ten years ago.
The primaries will be held at a party conference on January 4, 2022.
Party leader Yair Lapid said in September 2020 that Yesh Atid had started a process a few months ago to examine options for the democratization of the party, which he said is the natural next step of a major party that is the alternative to the government. 
In September 2020, then Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah challenged Yair Lapid to hold leadership primaries, and while Lapid initially agreed to hold a future leadership race between the two of them, he did not agree at the time to hold open primaries.
Shelah subsequently left Yesh Atid and founded the Tnufah party, although they ultimately pulled out of the 2021 election race ahead of time.
Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah (credit: Courtesy)Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah (credit: Courtesy)
Asked if he would consider rejoining the party following Saturday's announcement of the primaries, Shelah stated that he would not.
The party conference will be attended by an estimated 1000 people who will also vote in the leadership primaries. Yesh Atid has stated that they will publish the party's bylaws on Sunday, and they will be shared to the party website.
The party released a list of their main goals and objectives ahead of the bylaws, which encompassed eight items, including the following:
  • Building and strengthening the Zionist-Liberal Center as a central tool for the preservation of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.
  • Building Yesh Atid as a ruling party with a historical consciousness and a deep national commitment.
  • Protecting the system of balances and brakes necessary for the existence of the nation-state, give equal civil rights to every resident of the country and standing up to any extremism.
  • Preserving Israel's Jewish identity, and to be a spiritual center for world Jewry.
  • Striving for peace with Israel's neighbors and especially for peace within us between all the tribes, ethnicities, communities and religions that make up Israeli society.
Following the publishing of the bylaws on November 14, two other key deadlines have been announced. The deadline to announce candidacy for leadership will be on December 21, and the conference meeting and vote will take place two weeks later, on January 4 2022.


