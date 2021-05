Lapid is attempting to complete deals with five parties by the end of this week and then present Yamina leader Naftali Bennett a ready government on a silver platter for him to accept or reject ahead of next Wednesday's deadline for Lapid to form a government.

New Hope has ruled out joining a government that does not include Yamina.

Negotiating teams from the New Hope and Yesh Atid parties will meet on Thursday as part of opposition leader Yair Lapid's efforts to form a unity government.Yesh Atid teams will also meet with Blue and White teams on Thursday.