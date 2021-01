Yesha Council Director-General Yigal Dilmoni joined a hunger strike by settlers protesting the Prime Minister's Office and the lack of West Bank settler outpost authorization, Ynet News reported Thursday."I can't live with the feeling that 20,000 Israeli residents in Judea and Samaria do not have electricity and water," said Dilmoni.Settlers reminded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they, and not the Israeli-Arabs, were his electoral base as they embarked on a hunger strike Monday.