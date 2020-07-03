The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Yuli Edelstien: We'll have to act if COVID-19 takes a turn for the worse

When asked if the country lost control over the second wave of the virus, Edelstein said that no country truly has control of the virus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 3, 2020 21:16
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Kan 11 on Friday that if coronavirus takes a turn for the worse the government will have to act, and that he hopes that Israel will not reach the point in which another full lockdown is necessary.
In the interview, he explained that both the people and the government should do everything in their power to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
When asked if the country lost control over the second wave of the virus, Edelstein said that no country truly has control of the virus, citing the case of New Zealand who he mocked, saying that after having zero patients later found more.
He also said that Israel and other countries are in different phases of the outbreak, as Israel closed down quickly to take control of the first wave. Edelstein added that the first lockdown had to be lifted in order for people to be able to work, as to not cause a social and economic collapse.
When asked about preparation for the second wave, Edelstien said that while the public saw a small break, the people of the Health Ministry had no such break. He claims the lessons have been learned. He also said that finding the infection chains was not sufficient in stopping the virus.
Edelstein claimed that Israel is among the top rated countries in terms of testing and that many more are under way, though he admitted that there is room to improve in terms of how much time it takes for the results to arrive.
"The bottle neck was discovered at the labs when we started doing more tests, we still need to improve the time it takes for the results to arrive,” Edelstein told Kan 11.
Israel hit another record on Friday evening, as the Health Ministry reported that 1,130 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus the day before.
Among the now 10,060 sick patients (17,669 of Israel’s 28,055 patients have already recovered), some 77 are in serious condition - a number that has continued to grow in the past week.
Moreover, the death toll is rising, reaching 326 on Friday morning.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Yuli Edelstein Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by