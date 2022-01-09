The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New program aims to integrate combat soldiers, veterans into hi-tech

Each participant admitted to the program, after the qualifying stage, will receive a scholarship for the program, a new personal computer and guidance from leading professionals in the field.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 18:13
IDF's picture of the year: Exercise by the IAF's Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 (photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
(photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
In Q4 of 2022, Start-Up Nation Central and the IDF’s Director of Professional Life, in collaboration with CYMOTIVE Technologies, are planning to launch Data4s, a program intended to train and incorporate combat soldiers and veterans into the hi-tech industry.
Data4s’ training targets various hi-tech industries, and aims to give equal opportunity to young people who haven’t had access to specific training in the past. The program includes comprehensive and up-to-date technological training tailored to the needs of the hi-tech industry, workshops to improve "soft" skills such as resume writing, building a LinkedIn and Git profile, creating a network of contacts, and more.
The Data4s program will last for about four months; by the end of the first month, 40 outstanding participants will be selected to move on to the training program. Each participant admitted to the program, after the qualifying stage, will receive a scholarship for the program, a new personal computer and guidance from leading professionals in the field.
“Information is one of the most valuable resources of any organization. [Data analysts and data scientists] are key people in any organization's ability to extract valuable information from its wealth of data, which will impact its organizational strategy and improve its performance in every possible aspect," said Maty Zwaig, CEO of Scale-Up Velocity.
"This is one of the most needed positions in the hi-tech industry, so we need to train strong analysts to address a growing shortage.”
Coronavirus & Israeli Tech (credit: JERUSALEM POST)Coronavirus & Israeli Tech (credit: JERUSALEM POST)
“We have no doubt that there are many talents that are not under our recruitment radars today, and we see a great opportunity in recruiting talented people for Computer Science who have chosen to serve in combat units,” said Avital Menaged, global HR director at CYMOTIVE Technologies.
Combat soldiers are a population of young people full of motivation who know what it is to give of themselves and are willing to invest significant efforts. These are exactly the people we would love to work with. And as for the technological knowledge – we will teach them, and trust their investment and motivation to fill the gaps.”
Scale-Up Velocity from Start-Up Nation Central is a public benefit company engaged in advancing the hi-tech industry by providing solutions to the challenges it faces in the field of human capital. CYMOTIVE Technologies is a company that provides solutions to protect end-to-end smart mobility from cyber threats.


Tags IDF education business hi-tech soldiers
