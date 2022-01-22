Application security testing (AST) company Checkmarx joined Israel Aerospace Industries ' (IAI) Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3), the weapons manufacturer stated on Tuesday.

According to IAI, the consortium, founded in 2016, aims to offer cutting-edge cyber defense technology to governments around the globe. Other members of the consortium include Israeli cybersecurity companies CyberArk, Cyber X, XM Cyber, Check Point, Mellanox and Cognyte. IC3 has a national cyber center in Latin America that includes risk assessment surveys, a national cyber security plan and an advanced monitoring and protection center.

Esti Peshin, General Manager of IAI's Cyber Division, welcomed Checkmarx to the consortium, highlighting the importance of their work:

"IAI welcomes Checkmarx to the IC3 consortium. Together we are responsible for offering large-scale, end-to-end cyber security solutions to nations worldwide. We are excited to work with Checkmarx, leaders in application security, to offer the most comprehensive solution possible. Our work together is critical to ensuring the development of cyber security solutions around the world, continuing our quest for a safer, cyber secure, world."

Checkmarx, which describes itself as an industry leader in application security testing, provides cyber security solutions for development and security teams in order to reduce risk in all aspects of software, such as APIs and proprietary and open-source code.

Checkmarx CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen and founder and CTO Maty Siman expressed the company's gratitude and said it was more confident than ever about the road ahead:

"Joining the Consortium is a natural step for Checkmarx given our ultimate mission, which is to help every organization, whether corporate, institutional or governmental – to make their applications and source code more secure," Benzaquen said. "We’re honored to accept IAI’s invitation to join the Consortium, which for us is a show of confidence in our mission and technology. The world runs on code, and the Checkmarx Application Security Platform™ is there to secure it."

Cyber attacks spiked in 2021 (credit: INGIMAGE)