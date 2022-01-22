The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

AppSec company Checkmarx joins IAI-led Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium

The consortium aims to offer cutting-edge cyber defense technology to governments around the globe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 06:05
Checkmarx joins Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Checkmarx joins Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Application security testing (AST) company Checkmarx joined Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3), the weapons manufacturer stated on Tuesday.
According to IAI, the consortium, founded in 2016, aims to offer cutting-edge cyber defense technology to governments around the globe. Other members of the consortium include Israeli cybersecurity companies CyberArk, Cyber X, XM Cyber, Check Point, Mellanox and Cognyte. IC3 has a national cyber center in Latin America that includes risk assessment surveys, a national cyber security plan and an advanced monitoring and protection center.
Esti Peshin, General Manager of IAI's Cyber Division, welcomed Checkmarx to the consortium, highlighting the importance of their work:
"IAI welcomes Checkmarx to the IC3 consortium. Together we are responsible for offering large-scale, end-to-end cyber security solutions to nations worldwide. We are excited to work with Checkmarx, leaders in application security, to offer the most comprehensive solution possible. Our work together is critical to ensuring the development of cyber security solutions around the world, continuing our quest for a safer, cyber secure, world."
Checkmarx, which describes itself as an industry leader in application security testing, provides cyber security solutions for development and security teams in order to reduce risk in all aspects of software, such as APIs and proprietary and open-source code.
Checkmarx CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen and founder and CTO Maty Siman expressed the company's gratitude and said it was more confident than ever about the road ahead:
"Joining the Consortium is a natural step for Checkmarx given our ultimate mission, which is to help every organization, whether corporate, institutional or governmental – to make their applications and source code more secure," Benzaquen said. "We’re honored to accept IAI’s invitation to join the Consortium, which for us is a show of confidence in our mission and technology. The world runs on code, and the Checkmarx Application Security Platform™ is there to secure it."
Cyber attacks spiked in 2021 (credit: INGIMAGE) Cyber attacks spiked in 2021 (credit: INGIMAGE)
"The Checkmarx research team is looking forward to working with all members of the consortium, seeking to conduct joint research with their research teams, each bringing to the table highly specialized expertise and experience," said Siman. "Every day that the best researchers from cyber companies can work together is a great day for advancing innovation and national security all around the world."


Tags cyber security israel israeli cyber security cyber security Israel Aerospace Industries cybersphere
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by