The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

DHL Israel opens largest, most advanced sorting center in Middle East

The new facility cost around $50 million, the company's largest investment in Israel so far.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 15:51
A general view shows the DHL robotic package processing site, which the company claims is the largest and most advanced of its kind in the Middle East, in Lod, Israel, January 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)
A general view shows the DHL robotic package processing site, which the company claims is the largest and most advanced of its kind in the Middle East, in Lod, Israel, January 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)

Shipping logistics giant DHL Express on Wednesday opened the largest and most advanced automated sorting center in Israel.

The new facility cost around $50 million, the company's largest investment in Israel so far. It measures 9,000 square meters across three floors and includes 2,000 m. of conveyor belts. It can process 19,000 packages per hour and, because it is automated, each package is sorted and given to a courier in just 2.5 minutes.

Optimized for sustainability and energy efficiency, the facility utilizes solar panels and reuses water to wash cars. Additionally, it has infrastructure to support a full fleet of electric vehicles. DHL designed the facility to meet its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Anticipating the potential drawbacks of automation on workers, the company moved some employees to new positions and, in some cases, increased their wages.

The new facility is the magnum opus of DHL Express Israel managing director Yair Bitton, who led the development of the center with Ground Ops director Nissim Zarfati.

Packages are sorted at a DHL robotic package processing site, which the company claims is the largest and most advanced of its kind in the Middle East, in Lod, Israel, January 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)Packages are sorted at a DHL robotic package processing site, which the company claims is the largest and most advanced of its kind in the Middle East, in Lod, Israel, January 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Bitton enthusiastically expressed that the company is committed to continue serving its Israeli customers:

"DHL Express handles about 50% of the import logistics in Israel, and we will continue to work diligently and with a sense of responsibility to further support the global expansion of Israeli businesses into the global market," he said.

"We thank global management for greenlighting this one-of-a-kind project in the entire Middle East region, and just as much as we are excited about the increased operational capacity, we are equally as proud in our holistic approach that connects service, results and people."



Tags business innovation Mail delivery
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by