The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Palestinian man impersonates Israel Post, steals over NIS 200,000

The man sent out phishing messages to thousands of unsuspecting victims, claiming they needed to pay a NIS 260 fee in order to release their package from customs.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 04:18
A woman stands at the counter inside a Israel Post office in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A woman stands at the counter inside a Israel Post office in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A 22-year-old Palestinian man was indicted on Wednesday for masterminding a phishing scheme in which he would send text messages purporting to be from Israel Post claiming that a customer’s package was seized by customs – and there was a fee to pay to free the package – Israeli media reports.
Muhammad Abbasi of the Swahara settlement southeast of Jerusalem originally developed the scheme a few months ago, when he approached an SMS message marketing company and got a free trial to send 100 text messages to prospective customers/unwitting victims. Unbeknownst to the marketing company, Abbasi’s message read: “Israel Post user, your package arrived in Israel but your package was stopped at customs. You need to release it you can pay here (payment link). You must pay within 48 hours. After 48 hours we will start taking a commission Of NIS 25.”
While victims believed the clearance fee – at least NIS 260 in his messages – was required to release their parcel, the money was actually being transferred directly into Abbasi’s crypto wallet.
After the marketing company caught on, they barred Abbasi from ordering more messages – but this did not stop the aspiring fraudster, who approached other companies and ordered a total of tens of thousands of text messages and nearly 100,000 emails. Abbasi’s scheme ultimately netted him in excess of NIS 210,000.
Israel Post postal worker delivers packages on his motorized scooter. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Israel Post postal worker delivers packages on his motorized scooter. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
While Abbasi believed he had made a clean exit and was planning his next round of phishing messages, numerous customers began complaining to Israel Post, which is Israel’s primary mail courier, and explaining the situation to their customer service department.
"We thought you really sent us packages. I actually ordered clothes and shoes from sites abroad and only after a few days did I realize it was stinging," one customer told Mako.
Israeli Police’s “Blade 433” cyber unit opened an investigation, eventually identifying Abbasi as the perpetrator and moving to arrest him. While initially denying involvement during his arrest, police noticed that his technological expertise was quite developed during their questioning.
"We asked him to explain to us a particular matter regarding the scheme and suddenly he flowed with us and began to describe the actions that need to be taken. This is the moment we realized he is an expert in the field and acts like he does not understand anything in the digital world," the police officer told Mako. “You can understand how civilians fell into this trap."
Abbasi was finally indicted by the State Attorney’s Cyber Department and charged with four criminal counts: transmitting false information on computers, attempting to obtain anything fraudulently under aggravated circumstances, receiving anything fraudulently under aggravated circumstances, and hacking into computer materials. Prosecutor Inbar Klein sought to deny bail and keep the defendant detained until the conclusion of his trial, citing that he would repeat his actions if released.


Tags fraud technology Palestinian Israel Post Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by