The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Could NFTs be used for personal health information exchange? - study

NFTs could be an opportunity to revolutionize the medical field, according to scholars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2022 12:56
NFT (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
NFT (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could be used to help patients gain control over their personal health information, a Baylor College of Medicine research published this week suggests.

NFTs, which are created using blockchain technology, are mainly used as a digital art market platform. 

However, according to scholars in the fields of ethics, law, informatics and bioethics, NFTs could be an opportunity to revolutionize the medical field, they wrote in a paper published in the scientific journal Science.

NFTs could potentially be used to democratize health data, helping individuals gain control and participate in decisions about who can see and use their information, according to the research's author Dr. Kristin Kostick-Quenet.

"Our personal health information is completely outside of our control in terms of what happens to it once it is digitalized into an electronic health record and how it gets commercialized and exchanged from there," Kostick-Quenet said.

Doctors at Mayanei Haeyshua (credit: Courtesy) Doctors at Mayanei Haeyshua (credit: Courtesy)

In the research, the authors state that despite their potential, NFTs are still vulnerable to data security flaws, privacy issues and disputes over intellectual property rights.

"In the era of big data, health information is its own currency...it has become commodified and profitable," Dr. Amy McGuire and Prof. Leon Jaworski stated.

"Using NFTs for health data is the perfect storm between a huge marketplace that's evolving and the popularity of cryptocurrency, but there are also many ethical, legal and social implications to consider."



Tags internet health Market NFTs
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by