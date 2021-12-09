The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israeli health orgs to receive NIS 55m. for expansion, infrastructure

The support program is intended to create a competitive advantage for Israel and create solutions to difficult problems faced by the health system in Israel and worldwide.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 15:42
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Illustrative photo of Israeli money
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Health Ministry, Israel Innovation Authority and the Headquarters for the National Digital Israel Initiative are set to provide approximately NIS 55 million to health organizations for the establishment of infrastructure to promote research and development in the field of digital health.
A main emphasis in this program is also on the standard of service that will be provided to researchers as part of the collaborations. The health organizations will receive support of up to NIS 8 million each for programs that will establish and/or expand their infrastructure and employ dedicated staff that will help promote collaboration throughout the research and development phases.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
As an example of the kind of systems that are being considered, Aviv Zeevi, VP of the Technological Infrastructure Division at Israel Innovation Authority, highlighted “a joint medical oncological data infrastructure”, which would be based on diagnostic and therapeutic data of an HMO and a hospital. This system would digitize and gather data from different databases in a way that would enable the retrieval of medical insights without violating data privacy.
A press release on the subject expounded upon the aforementioned national collaborations, stating that they are not limited to research information access. Global competition mandates the further expansion and intensification of the use of data and digitization in interventional clinical trials, to maintain Israel's advantage as a strong and innovative public health system.
Promoting these collaborations requires continuous investment in infrastructure and relevant personnel - an investment that health organizations find difficult to allocate in the existing reality.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“Israeli health organizations have recently demonstrated impressive capabilities to embrace and implement innovation at a fast pace and adapt to a new world. We want to further strengthen and nurture this capability,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz. “Israel can definitely lead in the implementation of innovation in the health system, however, this requires investment in research infrastructure and dedicated manpower.”
Horowitz highlighted the contributions of the Israeli health organizations, saying that they are “a source of strength to the Israeli economy.”
"We have all seen the importance of the medical data infrastructure during the coronavirus pandemic,” Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen concluded. “Promoting medical data infrastructure in Israel will progress science and technology towards the challenges of the future and promote life-saving customized medicine. I welcome this important step taken by the Israel Innovation Authority and its partners.”


Tags nitzan horowitz Money innovation Healthcare System Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by