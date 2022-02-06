Mul-T-Lock launches new branding strategy

Mul-T-Lock, the largest company in Israel in the field of manufacturing and marketing of cylinder systems and protection systems, is currently launching a new branding strategy for the company’s patented cylinders.

The new branding strategy includes a unified logo, new names, an updated color scheme and redesigned packaging.

Shmulik Sternshus, CEO of Mul-T-Lock Group, said: For many years, Mul-T-Lock has continued to innovate and improve the company’s products and locking solutions. The Mul-T-Lock brand is known worldwide with its trademarks: the name, logo, blue color and unique key shapes. Locksmiths are well acquainted with the various cylinders and their names such as MT5® +, Interactive® +, ClassicPro® and so on.”

The Interactive® + cylinder will now be called MTL™ 600 and will be marketed in blister packs.

The ClassicPro® cylinder will now be called MTL™ 400 and will also be marketed in blister packs.

“After in-depth research, and testing in focus groups, the company has decided to adopt expandable naming systems that will make sense to customers.”

The names of the new cylinders also appear on the key heads. The consumer will be able to understand the features and values of the cylinder compared to others.