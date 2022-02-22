The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel 6th-most expensive city in the world for groceries

According to the research, the average cost of groceries in Israel totals $28.45 per person a week – a figure higher than that of the US, Denmark or Canada.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 01:50
A RAMI LEVY supermarket in Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A RAMI LEVY supermarket in Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel has the sixth-highest cost of groceries in the world, according to a new study by money.co.uk that analyzed the average cost of a “standard” trip to the grocery store in 36 countries around the world.

The most expensive country to shop for groceries was Switzerland, with an average weekly spend of $48.16. Switzerland is known for its high cost of living, with meat prices being particularly high at $7.94 for 300g for chicken fillets and $5.20 for 100g of beef.

Conversely, the cheapest country to purchase groceries was Turkey, with a meager $8.95 average cost – nearly five times lower than that of Switzerland. Colombia came in second place for lowest grocery prices with an average spend of $9.71 per week.

The study also analyzed the cost of groceries in comparison to average weekly earnings, finding that the country with the least affordable groceries per capita was Mexico – while the Netherlands was considered the most affordable country to purchase groceries. While the Netherlands average cost was $22.28 – compared to $14.47 in Mexico – the average monthly income in Mexico is $1,352, while the average monthly income in the Netherlands is over $4,900. These figures show that groceries take up 4.65% of individual earnings, compared to just 1.97% of cost/earning in the Netherlands.

ACTIVISTS PROTEST against the raising of prices on Osem products, outside the Osem Investments Ltd. factory in Shoham, in December. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) ACTIVISTS PROTEST against the raising of prices on Osem products, outside the Osem Investments Ltd. factory in Shoham, in December. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Grocery prices have gone up across Israel since the start of 2022, which has led to backlash. Prices for goods such as fruits, Osem products, and even diapers have risen in the last few months, angering shoppers and leading to calls of boycotts. Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% in 2021 and increased another 0.1% to 2.9% this year as of January 30, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported in January.



