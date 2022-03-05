The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Finland to purchase Israeli air defense systems due to Russian threat

Finland's decision to increase its air defense capabilities comes as a direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 18:01
The David's Sling air defense system intercepts target during flight test (photo credit: THE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY (MDA))
The David's Sling air defense system intercepts target during flight test
(photo credit: THE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY (MDA))

Finland is looking to purchase air defense systems from Israel, the Nordic nation's defense minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Finnish television show Ykkösaamu on Saturday, according to YLE News. 

Finland previously sent an invitation for bids to five companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Now, Finland has narrowed it down to the two Israeli candidates, Kaikkonen revealed. "It's a substantial investment...a big one right after fighter jets," he said.

Under the anti-aircraft project, Finland plans to purchase equipment such as transporter erector launchers, radar systems, missiles and related integration equipment, the defense ministry said, adding the goal is to make a final purchase decision in early 2023.

The decision to increase its air defense capabilities reportedly comes as a direct response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin (credit: VIA REUTERS) Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Last week, Russia threatened Finland of "serious military and political" repercussions after prime minister Sanna Marin said Finland is considering applying for a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) membership.

Finland, which has historically been against joining NATO, has seen more and more Finnish voices calling to join the defense alliance.

A poll commissioned by YLE found that a majority (53%) of Finns now believe it is in Finland's best interest to join NATO. In contrast, only two years ago just one out of five Finns were in favor of joining NATO.

Despite that, president Sauli Niinisto ruled out the possibility of Finland reacting to the invasion by immediately applying for NATO membership.

In Finland, "we are now seeing quick comments for applying today and joining tomorrow," he said. "These sensitive reactions are understandable but cannot really work in the real world."

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Russia israeli air defence system iai Finland Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ukraine crisis
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by