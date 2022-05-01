Shaked: Small business bureaucracy to get 'faster, cheaper, and simpler'

Small business owners may have seen a glimpse of light at the end of the very tight tunnel they currently find themselves in, as Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Deputy Prime Minister Abir Kara announced a new plan to reform the business license system in Israel.

The reform, which Shaked said she intends to sign in “two and a half weeks” from Sunday, is expected to reinvigorate the small business industry in Israel, alleviating unnecessary bureaucratic headaches and saving business owners tens of thousands of shekels and late nights staring at the ceiling in despair.

As the cost of living has risen significantly over the past year, the government has scrambled to produce viable solutions to keep Israelis' financial stability — This reform is one such solution: Introducing new businesses to the market by lowering the cost of opening and operating a business in Israel, which will, in turn, lead to a freer market.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“In the State of Israel, when we talk about welfare, there is no welfare without profits,” stated Kara. “When business owners are constantly chasing their tails with fees, taxes, signing unnecessary forms — When they are not dealing with quality service at a variety of prices, then every citizen in Israel is hurt. Business owners thrive in a market as free as possible. The variety will increase and the cost [of living] will go down.”

Regulations are expected to be reduced in five areas: imports, food production, leisure, license renewal times, and general unnecessary regulation. In all of these fields, whereas business owners used to need at least two separate licenses with different regulatory authorities (each associated with its own fees), now only one will be required.

Shop and small business owners protested coronavirus lockdown regulations in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

As well, small “leisure” businesses (such as bars, cafes and restaurants) will no longer need to file for police regulation, and the time until license renewal will also be significantly increased (by 5 or more years) for a range of businesses such as hotels, nursing homes, mikvahs, playgrounds, nightclubs and more.

Overall, in ten years the reform will save business owners about half a billion shekels and 3,800,000 waiting days which would otherwise be put toward often unnecessary wait times and fees.

The reforms announced by Shaked and Kara were seen as evidence that, after their prior negotiations with Likud on bringing the current government down, they have both decided to remain and use their current posts to boost their credentials in the public sphere.

“A few months ago, the deputy prime minister burst into my office with mountains of binders and told me: 'Look, there are a lot of unnecessary regulations, and you can [make them disappear like magic] with one of your signatures,” Shaked said. “We have consulted with many government ministries and we are presenting a revolution in the field - tens of thousands of businesses that have needed a lot of money and a lot of time will be able to do everything faster, cheaper, and simpler.”