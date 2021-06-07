Small business success in the post-pandemic world

The year 2020 wreaked havoc on business. Everything became homebound when consumers were urged by officials to stay home and not to interact with others. Instantly, businesses were forced to change their operations to stay afloat in their industry and the business market

To keep a business successful during the pandemic, businesses adjusted to the changing behaviors of consumers, manufacturers, and the market. All of the sudden, everything was online, including online portals, mobile-based apps, and social networking platforms.

Now as a new world emerges with easy access to vaccinations, adults return to the office, children go back to school, and families travel on vacation. We could say that life is going back to normal but this is going to be a “new normal”.

So what do small businesses need to comply with this “new normal”?



1. Knowing the New Marketplace

The backbone of the American economy is the small business. According to the National Small Business Jobs Index, small business job growth has significantly risen in just one month. From 4.33% in March to 98.34% in April of 2021, job growth is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Small businesses must prepare for any lasting pandemic effects. Emergency plans should include finance-wise and operation-wise.



2. Being Proactive

The small business needs to be financially and operationally proactive.

Read the following advice and lending options for small businesses. For industry-specific issues, unexpected costs, or revenue loss, saving six to nine months of stable cash reserves is a lifeline of capital survival. Separate from daily cash flow, a business’s cash reserves avoid disaster and debt.

To help small businesses stay afloat, there are various Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) created by the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Business credit cards are another quality lending option to finance your small business. The above lending options and other available options could be crucial to a small business’s long-term survival or growth. These aid in the financial landscape returning to “normal.”

Financial institutions like the national United Missouri Bancshares (UMB) financial advisors provide support to small business clients. Financial advisors focus on additional resources, including modifying personal loans, mortgage payments, credit card repayments, and payment deferral options.

In terms of being proactive in business operations, small businesses can take advantage of available technology and train employees to be flexible in the workplace. With efficient establishment and flexibility in the team’s multiple positions, you’re already setting yourself up for success!



3. Having Essential Business Supplies for the Office

There are office supplies that every small business needs. Individual employees need basics like paper, pens, and folders for organization and storage.

In an office environment, individuals require essentials, such as their personal computer, printer, and phone system to fulfill external communication. Whole offices should have customized business envelopes , business checks , and a WiFi router.

Some office supplies to aid in team rapport, such as water coolers, coffee machines, and a conference room whiteboard. Some office supplies are necessary to keep operations running seamlessly, such as a paper shredder, copier, and main calendar for to-do lists, deadlines, and appointments.

Office supplies never go out of style, since they are needed to complete daily tasks and improve business performance.



4. Plan for the Future

Small businesses need to plan for their business’s future and be aware of potential challenges, including supply and demand in the market, inflation costs, and revenue loss. As small businesses continue to feel the overwhelming impact of the pandemic, owners are not alone.

Small businesses receive financial help from the federal government and the banking industry. Financial advisors support and help navigate their clients through stressful times. From cash flow management to lending options, financial advisors show client success in a post-pandemic world!