Israel innovation head impressed with Klil factory

Ami Appelbaum, Chief Scientist and the Chairman of the Board of Israel Innovation, visited the Klil factory in Carmiel, saying how impressed he was by the locally made windows and shutters.

“Klil shows impressive competitive ability due to the constant innovation in its products and the productivity of its factories as a result of the continuous adoption of automation and digitization and control of the production lines,” he said, noting how fewer and fewer manufacturers are choosing to make their products in Israel.

“In addition, it is worth noting the importance that the company's management attaches to the environment, by replacing polluting production lines, such as the paint lines, with environmentally friendly ones.”

The Innovation Authority offers a variety of groundbreaking technology development strategies, in conjunction with academia, with the Innovation Authority lowering the level of risk to companies through grants or conditional loans.

"I have found a lot of innovation and a desire to grow here at Klil, and I would be very happy to see their applications to the Innovation Authority approved,” Appelbaum said.

Right to left, Israel Innovation Authority chief Ami Applebaum and Klil chairman Tzuri Dabush (credit: Klil Spokespersons )

Tzuri Daboosh, chairman of Klil, showed to the chief scientist the company’s new plant for the production of shutters with the most advanced 4.0 technology in the world. Klil invested about NIS 20 million in the plant.