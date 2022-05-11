The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israel innovation head impressed with Klil factory

"I have found a lot of innovation and a desire to grow here at Klil, and I would be very happy to see their applications to the Innovation Authority approved,” Ami Appelbaum said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2022 18:57
From right to left, Klil vice president of business development and innovation Roy Shenkar; Klil CEO Freddie Abukret; Israel Innovation Authority chief Ami Applebaum; Klil chairman Tzuri Daboosh (photo credit: Klil Spokespersons )
From right to left, Klil vice president of business development and innovation Roy Shenkar; Klil CEO Freddie Abukret; Israel Innovation Authority chief Ami Applebaum; Klil chairman Tzuri Daboosh
(photo credit: Klil Spokespersons )

Ami Appelbaum, Chief Scientist and the Chairman of the Board of Israel Innovation, visited the Klil factory in Carmiel, saying how impressed he was by the locally made windows and shutters.

“Klil shows impressive competitive ability due to the constant innovation in its products and the productivity of its factories as a result of the continuous adoption of automation and digitization and control of the production lines,” he said, noting how fewer and fewer manufacturers are choosing to make their products in Israel.

“In addition, it is worth noting the importance that the company's management attaches to the environment, by replacing polluting production lines, such as the paint lines, with environmentally friendly ones.”

The Innovation Authority offers a variety of groundbreaking technology development strategies, in conjunction with academia, with the Innovation Authority lowering the level of risk to companies through grants or conditional loans. 

"I have found a lot of innovation and a desire to grow here at Klil, and I would be very happy to see their applications to the Innovation Authority approved,” Appelbaum said.

Right to left, Israel Innovation Authority chief Ami Applebaum and Klil chairman Tzuri Dabush (credit: Klil Spokespersons ) Right to left, Israel Innovation Authority chief Ami Applebaum and Klil chairman Tzuri Dabush (credit: Klil Spokespersons )

Tzuri Daboosh, chairman of Klil, showed to the chief scientist the company’s new plant for the production of shutters with the most advanced 4.0 technology in the world. Klil invested about NIS 20 million in the plant.



Tags business innovation israel innovation authority
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by