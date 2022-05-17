The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Italy and Israel hold agricultural innovation conference

Over 100 Israeli and Italian companies are attending the conference in Naples.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2022 05:37
The Israeli Embassy in Italy has organized the Agriculture Meets Innovation: Italy-Israel Economic Conference for Future Agriculture in Naples from May 16-18.

Over 100 Israeli and Italian companies are attending the conference in southern Italy to expand cooperation in numerous fields, including food, water, milk, energy, agriculture, seeds, plants and fertilizer.

Numerous academics and executives, as well as government ministries, international and local agricultural organizations and local authorities, are joining the event.

Wheat Field in Israel (credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)Wheat Field in Israel (credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

In addition to the Israeli Embassy, the event was also organized by the Municipality of Naples, the Confagricultura National Agricultural Association, and the University of Naples Federico II, and is supported by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Export Institute, the Italian Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of Southern Italy.

Discussions at the conference will cover a range of topics, including precision agriculture and finding innovative solutions for food security.



