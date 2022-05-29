The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Klil launches first ecological butterfly lake park in world

The park is an open area and not a closed greenhouse, in order to allow butterflies in the area to stay and reproduce in the park.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 29, 2022 16:15
Butterfly Lake Park opened by Klil (photo credit: MORAG BITAN)
Butterfly Lake Park opened by Klil
(photo credit: MORAG BITAN)

Klil launched the first ecological butterfly lake in Israel and in the world on Thursday.

It is situated at the window company's complex in Carmiel.

It covers an area of ​​15 dunams, and about NIS 3 million has been invested in its construction.

The park is an open area and not a closed greenhouse, in order to allow butterflies in the area to stay and reproduce in the park. The park includes natural biotopes including open woodland, shrubs and perennials and annuals, and expanses of wildflowers and herbs, all tailored to the needs of the butterflies in the area.

In the park area (Carmiel Valley) there are about 42 species of butterflies.

Butterfly Lake Park opened by Klil (credit: MORAG BITAN) Butterfly Lake Park opened by Klil (credit: MORAG BITAN)

Butterfly Lake Park is an initiative of Klil (the firm's trademark logo is a butterfly) in collaboration with the Carmiel Municipality and Dubi Benyamini, a world expert on butterflies.



Tags insects ecology wildlife sanctuary
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by