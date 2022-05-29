Klil launches first ecological butterfly lake park in world

Klil launched the first ecological butterfly lake in Israel and in the world on Thursday.

It is situated at the window company's complex in Carmiel.

It covers an area of ​​15 dunams, and about NIS 3 million has been invested in its construction.

The park is an open area and not a closed greenhouse, in order to allow butterflies in the area to stay and reproduce in the park. The park includes natural biotopes including open woodland, shrubs and perennials and annuals, and expanses of wildflowers and herbs, all tailored to the needs of the butterflies in the area.

In the park area (Carmiel Valley) there are about 42 species of butterflies.

Butterfly Lake Park is an initiative of Klil (the firm's trademark logo is a butterfly) in collaboration with the Carmiel Municipality and Dubi Benyamini, a world expert on butterflies.