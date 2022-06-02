Israel and Greece revamp their R&D relationship - exclusive

Israel and Greece are going to revamp their cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation. On Thursday Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen met with Greek Industry and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Education and Religious Affairs Minister Niki Kerameus.

“Building on existing collaborations between our dynamic business, innovation and education ecosystems, we are announcing the revamping of the Greek-Israel science, technology, innovation and education cooperation,” said a joint statement released by the ministers.

The two nations will be strengthening their relationship as research partners, in various programs, such as the European Union’s Horizon Europe research program, which Israel joined in December 2021; and PRIMA (the Partnership for Research and Innovation solutions in the Mediterranean area). Key areas of the nations’ cooperation include climate, health and medical tech, agro-tech, information and communications technology, digitization and water technologies.

In addition, Israel and Greece will “establish joint working groups to implement projects that support the continued growth and success of our respective educators, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs as well assist start-up and university spin-off companies to grow in strategic sectors,” stated the ministers.

“Through this partnership, we will enable greater commercialization opportunities for innovations developed between our countries—boosting both the Israeli and the Greek economy and creating high-quality jobs,” the statement said.