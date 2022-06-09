The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mitrelli's Haim Taib talks to African ambassadors at Africa Day event

“The relationship between Israel and Africa is strategic with the potential for mutual growth. The world has yet to recognize Africa’s potential as a global growth engine. Africa is the future.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 21:12
Haim Taib, founder and president of the Mitrelli Group, together with the African ambassadors to Israel and the president and founder of the Ambassadors' Club of Israel, Yitzhak Eldan. (photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)
Haim Taib, founder and president of the Mitrelli Group, together with the African ambassadors to Israel and the president and founder of the Ambassadors' Club of Israel, Yitzhak Eldan.
(photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)

At an Ambassadors’ Club reception marking Africa Day, Haim Taib, founder and president of the Mitrelli Group, said, “The relationship between Israel and Africa is strategic with the potential for mutual growth. The world has yet to recognize the continent’s potential as a global growth engine. Africa is the future.”

Eighteen African ambassadors discussed the potential benefits of the expanding bond between Israel and Africa and the ability to connect Israeli technological innovation in education, health and food security to the human capital, culture and resources of Africa.

The Mitrelli Group has been operating in Africa for decades, with 2,500 employees across the continent who are connected to local needs and lead vital projects in education, infrastructure, energy, water, construction, health, food, agriculture and more. Mitrelli Group founder and president Haim Taib shared with the attendees the unique models that Mitrelli has developed over the years through its work in African countries, relying on home-grown Israeli technology, funding capabilities from international financial institutions, working with the public sector alongside local teams and impact investments that help strengthen and develop state-level communities.

Taib discussed the agricultural communities Mitrelli has established throughout Angola that are inspired by Israeli models of community residence. “The relationship between Israel and Africa is strategic with the potential for mutual growth,” said Taib. “Africa is the future. Cooperation in energy, the environment and food security can bring about the solutions the world needs today.”

President and founder of the Ambassadors’ Club of Israel, Yitzhak Eldan noted, “This gathering is very exciting. Israel should be a bridge to Africa. The small state of Israel has managed to bring progress in many diverse fields, and this connection will be able to bring other successful projects to Africa. Mitrelli introduced not only technology from Israel, but also community models that formed the basis for Zionism and the founding of the state; the Moshavim, Kibbutzim and youth villages.”

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, Haim Taib, president and founder of the Mitrelli Group and the Menomadin Foundation (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Speaking at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, Haim Taib, president and founder of the Mitrelli Group and the Menomadin Foundation (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The ambassadors attending declared that their countries are looking forward to seeing more companies like Mitrelli partnering with their governments to develop sustainable infrastructure and increase the value chain of the local production through innovative models and projects that will contribute to accelerating economic growth and independence and ultimately the wellbeing of the African populations.



Tags africa ambassador sustainability
