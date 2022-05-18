The Centralidade do Halaval community and housing project, located in the municipality of Bailundo, Huambo Province, was inaugurated on Friday, May 13, in the presence of the President of Angola, João Lourenço, government Ministers, and a leading delegation of Mitrelli Group and Kora, its subsidiary company, led by Mitrelli’s president and founder, Haim Taib.

The project is the result of the Angolan government’s vision to build new urban communities at vast scale and was conceived within the scope of the National Urbanism and Housing Program (PNUH) for the general welfare of its growing population. The government wished to provide more than just an answer to the shelter needs of its citizens, understanding that national security and prosperity are directly linked to caring for the wellbeing of its people.

Kora, the real-estate and urbanism subsidiary of Mitrelli Group, which has developed a unique model to develop urban communities, was selected by the Angolan Government to implement this ambitious program.

In addition to the provision of more than three thousand (3,000) housing units, it was designed to provide a new way of life to more than 20,000 inhabitants who will have greater access to essential services such as education, health, security, and a network of internal and external infrastructures open to the community. The new residents will be accompanied by social services provided by the PIMS (Multisectoral Integration Program) initiative to ease the cultural transition into their new homes and community, resulting in a better quality of life and a brighter future for their families.

Haim Taib, an expert in developing and empowering nations, developed a unique nation-building model across the African continent with innovative solutions in telecommunications, agriculture, water, healthcare, housing, education, and energy, leveraging Israeli technologies and know-how. During the construction of this urban community, Kora worked with other subsidiaries from Mitrelli Group, such as Ossi Yeto for the energy supply, Owini for the water treatment and supply, Focus Education for education and professional training, the Ministry of Public Works, Planning and Territory, the Ministry of Energy and Water, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education as well as the regional government in Huambo, benefiting the local population with two thousand jobs.

With the aim of delivering additional impactful projects, a high-level delegation from Mitrelli Group led by founder and president Haim Taib visited the Centrality of Bucula in the Bengo province on Wednesday, among other projects. Another housing project from Kora with more than 1,000 homes is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

“At Mitrelli, every project we undertake aims to improve the quality of life of the people who will benefit from the positive impact. The realization of projects of this importance and scope leaves in us a feeling of deep satisfaction, and I am honored that Mitrelli Group is supporting the government in this meaningful enterprise. In addition, I am thrilled at the thought that residents and their families will have a safer, healthier and more harmonious environment, and above all, more hope for the future,” said Haim Taib, President and Founder of Mitrelli Group and an expert in developing and strengthening countries in Africa.