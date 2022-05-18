The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Angolan government and Mitrelli group’s Haim Taib inaugurate project to house 20,000 people

Innovative model focusing on community building is designed to be replicated across the continent and beyond.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2022 15:23
His Excellency, the President of Angola, João Lourenço - Haim Taib, President and Founder of Mitrelli Group, Menomadin Group and Menomadin Foundation - Yaron Tchwella, CEO Mitrelli Group (photo credit: MITRELLI GROUP)
His Excellency, the President of Angola, João Lourenço - Haim Taib, President and Founder of Mitrelli Group, Menomadin Group and Menomadin Foundation - Yaron Tchwella, CEO Mitrelli Group
(photo credit: MITRELLI GROUP)

The Centralidade do Halaval community and housing project, located in the municipality of Bailundo, Huambo Province, was inaugurated on Friday, May 13, in the presence of the President of Angola, João Lourenço, government Ministers, and a leading delegation of Mitrelli Group and Kora, its subsidiary company, led by Mitrelli’s president and founder, Haim Taib.

The project is the result of the Angolan government’s vision to build new urban communities at vast scale and was conceived within the scope of the National Urbanism and Housing Program (PNUH) for the general welfare of its growing population. The government wished to provide more than just an answer to the shelter needs of its citizens, understanding that national security and prosperity are directly linked to caring for the wellbeing of its people.

Kora, the real-estate and urbanism subsidiary of Mitrelli Group, which has developed a unique model to develop urban communities, was selected by the Angolan Government to implement this ambitious program.

In addition to the provision of more than three thousand (3,000) housing units, it was designed to provide a new way of life to more than 20,000 inhabitants who will have greater access to essential services such as education, health, security, and a network of internal and external infrastructures open to the community. The new residents will be accompanied by social services provided by the PIMS (Multisectoral Integration Program) initiative to ease the cultural transition into their new homes and community, resulting in a better quality of life and a brighter future for their families.

Haim Taib, an expert in developing and empowering nations, developed a unique nation-building model across the African continent with innovative solutions in telecommunications, agriculture, water, healthcare, housing, education, and energy, leveraging Israeli technologies and know-how. During the construction of this urban community, Kora worked with other subsidiaries from Mitrelli Group, such as Ossi Yeto for the energy supply, Owini for the water treatment and supply, Focus Education for education and professional training, the Ministry of Public Works, Planning and Territory, the Ministry of Energy and Water, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education as well as the regional government in Huambo, benefiting the local population with two thousand jobs. 

With the aim of delivering additional impactful projects, a high-level delegation from Mitrelli Group led by founder and president Haim Taib visited the Centrality of Bucula in the Bengo province on Wednesday, among other projects. Another housing project from Kora with more than 1,000 homes is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2022. 

“At Mitrelli, every project we undertake aims to improve the quality of life of the people who will benefit from the positive impact. The realization of projects of this importance and scope leaves in us a feeling of deep satisfaction, and I am honored that Mitrelli Group is supporting the government in this meaningful enterprise. In addition, I am thrilled at the thought that residents and their families will have a safer, healthier and more harmonious environment, and above all, more hope for the future,” said Haim Taib, President and Founder of Mitrelli Group and an expert in developing and strengthening countries in Africa.



Tags africa housing prices Israel-Africa real estate
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by