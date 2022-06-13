The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Cruise ship giant NCL is now offering cruises from Haifa port

The international vacation ship giant is joining the rivalry for Israeli vacationers by starting cruises for the first time in its history on voyages from the northern port city.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 08:44

Updated: JUNE 13, 2022 08:46
Norwegian Cruise Line ship (photo credit: NCL)
Norwegian Cruise Line ship
(photo credit: NCL)

The international cruise ship giant NCL (Norwegian Cruise Line) is joining the competition for Israeli vacationers and will start sailing from Haifa for the first time in its history, Maariv has learned. 

Norwegian Cruise Line

The local cruise market has been crowded and company owners are facing competitors like Mano Maritime and Royal Caribbean.

NCL will be sailing from Haifa to the Greek islands or other cities in the Mediterranean basin. The international company will start holiday cruises on November 15, which marks the beginning of the winter season. 

The cruise will be on the resort ship "Afik" which can hold 4000 vacationers. NCL’s maiden voyage will go from Haifa to Rome via Turkish ports and several Greek islands including Rhodes and Crete. The base price for the 12-night cruise is $1500 which includes meals at 50% of the restaurants on the ship.

Special experiences for Israeli market

Nick Wilkinson, global vice president at NCL, told Maariv that he doesn’t underestimate other cruise lines, but NCL isn’t competing with them. Instead, NCL looks at what vacations and experiences are available,  sees which attractions interest Israelis and acts accordingly. He added that “the Israeli market is very important to us.”

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S ‘Norwegian Epic’ ship. (credit: Courtesy)NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S ‘Norwegian Epic’ ship. (credit: Courtesy)

"NCL is well known to Israelis. We’ll offer a competitive base price with attractive packages. The cruise is at the beginning of the winter season, and it’s intended not only for Israelis but for travelers from all over the world. The goal is to satisfy the needs of those seeking special experiences. Later in 2023, there’ll be more cruises.”

Nick Wilkinson, global vice president at NCL


Tags Tourism mediterranean sea vacation cruise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by