Helios to install solar panels on Klil plant

Klil has signed a cooperation agreement with Helios 4 Green Energy for the installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems on the roofs of its plant to produce electricity from clean solar energy.

"The use of renewable energy to reduce air pollution is in line with the company's policy and values for environmental protection." Fredy Aboukrat, CEO of Klil

The solar energy system that will be installed on the roofs of the Karmiel plant will cover an area of about 30,000 sq.m. The total cost of the project is about NIS 10 million.

"The move will reduce electricity consumption by about a third and integrate with other projects to reduce the carbon footprint and support the environment," said Tzuri Daboosh, chairman and controlling shareholder of Klil.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Fredy Aboukrat, CEO of Klil, said that "the use of renewable energy to reduce air pollution is in line with the company's policy and values for environmental protection."