Helios to install solar panels on Klil plant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 11:54
Klil has signed a cooperation agreement with Helios 4 Green Energy for the installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems on the roofs of its plant to produce electricity from clean solar energy.

The solar energy system that will be installed on the roofs of the Karmiel plant will cover an area of about 30,000 sq.m. The total cost of the project is about NIS 10 million.

"The move will reduce electricity consumption by about a third and integrate with other projects to reduce the carbon footprint and support the environment," said Tzuri Daboosh, chairman and controlling shareholder of Klil.

Fredy Aboukrat, CEO of Klil, said that "the use of renewable energy to reduce air pollution is in line with the company's policy and values for environmental protection."

In the photo, from right to left: Miron Eshed Klil, Yossi Cohen, Helios 4, Gil Pundik Helios 4, Freddy Aboukaret, CEO of Klil, Tzuri Dabush, Chairman of Klil, Erez Nir Chav Klil, Guy Sasports Klil, Yoni Robinson Deputy CEO of Klil (credit: Klil)In the photo, from right to left: Miron Eshed Klil, Yossi Cohen, Helios 4, Gil Pundik Helios 4, Freddy Aboukaret, CEO of Klil, Tzuri Dabush, Chairman of Klil, Erez Nir Chav Klil, Guy Sasports Klil, Yoni Robinson Deputy CEO of Klil (credit: Klil)


