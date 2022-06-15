The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mercantile hosts Tirat Carmel business conference

The conference, hosted by Mercantile Bank, was attended by dozens of business owners from the fields of trade, marketing, consulting and the liberal professions. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 17:18
Gadi Shoval, head of the State-Guaranteed Business Funds Department speaking at the Mercantile Bank-sponsored business conference. (photo credit: MERCANTILE BANK)
(photo credit: MERCANTILE BANK)

Who was at the conference? 

Among the dignitaries who spoke were mayor Aryeh Tal and Daniel Ben-Atar, the vice president of Intel Global. 

Gadi Shoval, head of the State-Guaranteed Business Funds Department, Meirav Ben-Basat, director of the Tirat Carmel branch, and other bankers also spoke.

"Over the years, Mercantile Bank has specialized in accompanying and financing small and medium-sized businesses, including providing state-guaranteed loans to these businesses,” said Shoval.

(R-L) Meirav Ben-Basat, director of the Tirat Carmel branch of Mercantile Bank, Inna Iskov, director of the marketing department at the branch. (credit: MERCANTILE BANK) (R-L) Meirav Ben-Basat, director of the Tirat Carmel branch of Mercantile Bank, Inna Iskov, director of the marketing department at the branch. (credit: MERCANTILE BANK)

“The bank has a dedicated department in the field, which aims to assist small and medium-sized businesses as much as possible in all stages of the process of obtaining a state-guaranteed loan at Mercantile Bank."

