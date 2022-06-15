Mercantile hosts Tirat Carmel business conference

Mercantile Bank sponsored a conference organized by the Tirat Carmel Municipality, which was attended by dozens of business owners from the fields of trade, marketing, consulting and the liberal professions.

Who was at the conference?

Among the dignitaries who spoke were mayor Aryeh Tal and Daniel Ben-Atar, the vice president of Intel Global.

Gadi Shoval, head of the State-Guaranteed Business Funds Department, Meirav Ben-Basat, director of the Tirat Carmel branch, and other bankers also spoke.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Over the years, Mercantile Bank has specialized in accompanying and financing small and medium-sized businesses, including providing state-guaranteed loans to these businesses,” said Shoval.

(R-L) Meirav Ben-Basat, director of the Tirat Carmel branch of Mercantile Bank, Inna Iskov, director of the marketing department at the branch. (credit: MERCANTILE BANK)