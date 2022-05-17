The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli bank provides aid for Ukrainians

With the funds, they were able to fly in medical equipment, professionals and consumer goods to Ukraine through aid and rescue organizations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2022 19:03
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Mercantile Bank has recently provided medical humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people, it said recently.

Shuki Bornstein, CEO of Mercantile Bank, said: "As part of the bank's extensive activities to contribute to the community in Israel, we could not remain indifferent to the great suffering caused to the civilian population in Ukraine. We found it appropriate to assist, even slightly, in fulfilling the urgent medical needs of the many refugees. We thank the organizations that have implemented our contribution.

“We hope that the fighting will end soon and further suffering will be prevented."



Tags ukraine Ukraine Israel relations Ukraine-Russia War
