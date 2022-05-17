Israeli bank provides aid for Ukrainians

Mercantile Bank has recently provided medical humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people, it said recently.

With the funds, they were able to fly in medical equipment, professionals and consumer goods to Ukraine through aid and rescue organizations.

Shuki Bornstein, CEO of Mercantile Bank, said: "As part of the bank's extensive activities to contribute to the community in Israel, we could not remain indifferent to the great suffering caused to the civilian population in Ukraine. We found it appropriate to assist, even slightly, in fulfilling the urgent medical needs of the many refugees. We thank the organizations that have implemented our contribution.

“We hope that the fighting will end soon and further suffering will be prevented."