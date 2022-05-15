Mercantile ranks first in small business index.

Mercantile Bank ranked first in the percentage of credit it provides to small and medium-sized businesses out of all credit it gives to its customers, according to an Economy Ministry index.

The Economy Ministry credit index measured the percentage of credit given to businesses with an annual turnover of up to NIS 50 million.

Its customer satisfaction survey also showed that Mercantile Bank is "the most attentive to the needs of the business." It was followed by Tefahot, Leumi, Poalim, Discount and International.

Mercantile has made it its goal to promote small and medium-sized businesses, which constitute a significant and central growth engine in the Israeli economy. Mercantile Bank was also first in customer satisfaction in branches in 2021, tied with Mizrahi Bank, according to the Bank of Israel’s Supervision Department ranking.