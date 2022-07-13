Biden to sign US-Israel strategic cooperation agreement during visit

A strategic cooperation agreement in the field of advanced technologies that will focus on the areas of climate, preparedness for epidemics, artificial intelligence and quantum will be signed between Israel and the US during the Biden visit.

The National Security Headquarters will coordinate the effort in which the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the Health and Environmental Protection Ministries will lead professional work teams in selected fields.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden made a joint statement regarding the launch of the strategic cooperation agreement.

What is included in the agreement?

The ministries will provide the framework for it. Professional teams are expected to start operating in the coming months to promote technological-strategic dialogue that will significantly deepen the strategic partnership in cutting-edge technologies.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US President Joe Biden attend a briefing on the Israel's Iron Dome and Iron Beam Air Defense Systems at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The two governments said the goal of the cooperation is to give expression to the special relationship between the US and Israel, anchor the partnership between the countries and set Israel’s position among America’s leading allies in the field of technology. Their joint commitment to tackling will shape the next decade, they said.

Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White) commented: “I am pleased that the president’s visit will include a statement on his behalf about strengthened technological cooperation between the two governments, after work we have promoted in my ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry in recent months. Artificial intelligence, quantum, climate, dealing with epidemics, reducing greenhouse gas emissions are among the areas in which we will strengthen the joint work. It is good for the Israeli economy, science and high-tech. Joint working groups from Israel and America will start work immediately.”

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg added that “Israel and the US share many common values. The two governments see the climate crisis as one of the greatest threats to man, and the fight against it and preparing for it are in our common interest. As part of strengthening technological cooperation with the US – Israel’s closest friend – I am pleased to lead a joint working group that will develop solutions to this global climate crisis challenge.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz concluded: “I welcome the agreement, which will contribute to the realization of the advantage inherent in technological advances and medical innovation for the safety and health of the citizens of both countries. This is significant news that will leverage the scientific power of Israel, the scientific community, local societies and the entire Israeli economy. This is a basis for maintaining Israel’s national resilience. Scientific collaborations by institutions in the two countries will greatly contribute to the advancement of science in Israel and to exposure to unique science infrastructures located in the US.”