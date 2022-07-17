Is open Saudi airspace really a big deal? - analysis

Anyone planning on a trip between Israel and a host of countries to its east are likely celebrating, as on Friday US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that Saudi Arabia has approved the opening of its airspace to all aircraft flying to and from Israel, with no exceptions. This move is expected to result in expedited flight times between Israel and destinations including Australia, India and Thailand.

Sullivan credited President Joe Biden for the momentous diplomatic move. “This decision is the result of diplomatic activity of the President,” he said. “The decision paves the way for more stability and security in the Middle East region, which is critical for the people of the US, and the security and prosperity of Israel."

Following the announcement, Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia have submitted official applications to fly in Saudi airspace which, if approved, will see flights take off from Israel to eastern Asia within the next two weeks. Israir is also expected to submit a similar request.

Assuming these airlines receive approval from Saudi Arabia, they stand to benefit from the shorter flight durations due to more direct routes over the nation. The elimination of circuitous routes to avoid Saudi airspace would mean that El Al and its kind can use smaller aircraft for closer flights such as India and Thailand, and relegate more of their larger aircraft for longer hauls. "We can take a big airplane and use it in other places like Australia and Japan," said El Al official Shlomi Am Shalom, noting that flying to Melbourne and Tokyo are still only being planned and not yet implemented.

According to seasoned travel industry expert and Ziontours Jerusalem CEO Mark Feldman, despite the benefit to airlines, the opening of Saudi airspace won’t be revolutionary on the consumer end. “We seem to have gotten ahead of ourselves,” he said. “It's only going to benefit [a few] Israeli airlines. It's not all of a sudden going to be that airline prices are dropping by 25-30%.”

Furthermore, while the news has brought excitement among prospective travelers in the country, they may be putting the cart before the horse in assuming that this will lead to tight relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Whatever peace we have with Saudi Arabia will be similar to the peace we have with Egypt. It's not going to be a warm peace, like we have with the United Arab Emirates; it's going to be a rather cold peace,” said Feldman. “They want us, they want our abilities to invest with them. They want some of our technology, but they're not welcoming us with their arms spread wide, like they did in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

What will it take for "warm peace"?

In order to achieve that kind of “warm peace,” Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir made it abundantly clear what must occur in the region first: a two-state solution. Saudi Arabia is “committed to a two-state settlement with a Palestinian state in the occupied territories with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said al-Jubeir in an interview with CNN following the announcement.

“We have [...] made it clear that peace [with Israel] is possible,” he added. “Peace is a strategic option [...], but there are certain requirements that have to happen before this takes place.”

Despite the dubious warmth of future Israeli/Saudi relations, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli believes that the airspace development is doubtless a step in the right direction. “It's a better situation than full alienation and zero communication," she told Reuters. “So whatever we can achieve, we should go for it and work toward building more and more of a relationship and more and more trust.”