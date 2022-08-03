The Economy Ministry is pushing for higher competition in the field of standardization of imported products and is promoting, for the first time, the entry of TÜV SÜD, a risk-technology service that certifies compliance with standards for a variety of products on a large scale.

This company’s operation may lead to a decrease in the costs for standards testing. Economy Ministry Director General Dr. Ron Malka met last week with senior company representatives to understand the variety of professional services it will offer and discuss conditions for operating in Israel.

What is TÜV SÜD?

TÜV SÜD specializes in product testing and assessing compliance with European and American regulations.

The company's renown and expertise is recognized worldwide in the fields of energy, gas and fuel, water, cars and transportation, electrical and electronic products, children's, sports and leisure products, plastic items and food packaging, medical equipment, safety lifting equipment and pressure equipment, chemical substances and products for environmental protection.

The company has dozens of branches worldwide, from North and South America to Africa and Asia, which test and approve numerous products for the European market and for local markets where companies operate.

TÜV SÜD’s entry into Israel will help create collaborations between businesses and labs in Israel and internationally, will increase professional standards and introduce technological innovations. Over time, it will also help to reduce installation costs and shorten the time needed for regulation procedures.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai stated that import reform has started and in the coming weeks more products will be adjusted to international standards. TUV SUD will increase competition and allow importers, manufacturers and exporters to choose who will provide the best service at the lowest cost.