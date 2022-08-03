The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Meet the company specializing in testing standards that is coming to Israel

TÜV SÜD’s entry into Israel will help create collaborations between businesses and labs in Israel and internationally, will increase professional standards and introduce technological innovations.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 18:58
A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)
A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)

The Economy Ministry is pushing for higher competition in the field of standardization of imported products and is promoting, for the first time, the entry of TÜV SÜD, a risk-technology service that certifies compliance with standards for a variety of products on a large scale.

This company’s operation may lead to a decrease in the costs for standards testing. Economy Ministry Director General Dr. Ron Malka met last week with senior company representatives to understand the variety of professional services it will offer and discuss conditions for operating in Israel.

What is TÜV SÜD?

TÜV SÜD specializes in product testing and assessing compliance with European and American regulations.

The company's renown and expertise is recognized worldwide in the fields of energy, gas and fuel, water, cars and transportation, electrical and electronic products, children's, sports and leisure products, plastic items and food packaging, medical equipment, safety lifting equipment and pressure equipment, chemical substances and products for environmental protection.

The company has dozens of branches worldwide, from North and South America to Africa and Asia, which test and approve numerous products for the European market and for local markets where companies operate. 

TÜV SÜD’s entry into Israel will help create collaborations between businesses and labs in Israel and internationally, will increase professional standards and introduce technological innovations. Over time, it will also help to reduce installation costs and shorten the time needed for regulation procedures.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai stated that import reform has started and in the coming weeks more products will be adjusted to international standards. TUV SUD will increase competition and allow importers, manufacturers and exporters to choose who will provide the best service at the lowest cost.



Tags business technology israel business cyber security Businessman Cyber
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by