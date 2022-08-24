The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ronit Raphael launches hi-tech skincare line

Ronit Raphael's international skincare brand L.RAPHAEL Genève, is launching a hi-tech skincare line as a part of their at-home cosmetic treatments.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 15:56
In photo: Ronit Raphael with her skincare line (photo credit: Ronnie Bar)
Ronit Raphael's international skincare brand L.RAPHAEL Genève is now launching the next revolution in the field of home cosmetic treatments - PowerCure Skin: four treatment and skincare kits for home use that combine advanced technological equipment with RF technology, LED light and short-term electrical stimulation along with the brand's famous care products.

L.RAPHAEL Genève is responsible for the skincare routine of celebrities such as Shakira, Bruce Willis, Meg Ryan, Juliette Binoche, princesses from the Gulf countries, as well as many Israelis such as Galit Gutman and her daughters, Dalia Mazor, Sandra Sade and many more. 

Now, this innovative and advanced treatment means the treatments can be done at home with noticeable results right from the first treatment for all skin types, done in combination with the brand's series of skincare products. 

The home care and treatment routine kits complement the regular treatments at the Ronit Raphael - Science of Beauty network and produce a new, efficient and convenient home care routine.

The new home care kits were launched for the first time as part of the Cannes Film Festival last May and received great enthusiasm and rave reviews from many media outlets around the world, such as in the Hollywood Reporter and Forbes France.

Illustrative image of Ronit Raphael's skincare line (credit: IDO LAVIE)Illustrative image of Ronit Raphael's skincare line (credit: IDO LAVIE)
Ronit Raphael talking about her line 

"During all the years of our activity in the fields of beauty and wellness in Israel and in the world, we are always looking forward to the next challenge," Ronit Raphael said on the newest product. "We study everything that is innovative in the field and strive to give our customers the best. Our research and development team is constantly working on innovative developments that combine science with advanced technologies. Completing the treatment at home is an effective supplement to treatments at clinics and enhances the results."

