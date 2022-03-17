Galit, Emma Gutman head Ronit Raphael skincare campaign

Galit Gutman and her youngest daughter, Emma Gutman (16), were chosen to lead Ronit Raphael's campaign for international skincare brand L.RAPHAEL GENEVE.

The campaign, through advertising agency Zarmon Group, will go up in Europe and the United States with an investment of about $ 1 million for 2022 and about $2 million for 2023.

The campaign will feature a range of products and the brand's advanced aesthetic treatments alongside new launches of series of products and technological equipment.

The L.RAPHAEL GENEVE brand has branches around the world, including in New York, Geneva, France and more.

Galit Gutman has been leading Ronit Raphael's Israeli campaign with her daughter Shira Gutman for 5 years and now she has also been chosen to lead the campaign of the international brand.

Israeli-Norwegian model, singer and actor Amiram Eini will also star in the campaign, which will present the male side of the grooming world and promote the men's treatments at the brand's new club in Geneva.

Galit Gutman addresses women in a wide range of ages and Emma Gutman will appeal to the younger generation.

Among the prominent customers of the brand around the world can be found Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Bruce Willis and Mary Elle Fanning. The campaign, filmed at the Jaffa Hotel in Jaffa, which also houses the brand's luxury spa, will be advertised in Europe and the US (and not in Israel) via billboards, posters and digital content.